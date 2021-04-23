Health & Fitness

Get 15% Off Ultra-Potent CBD For Your Summer Relaxation Needs

Zesty Paws CBD Mobility Bites Soft Chews
Zesty Paws CBD Mobility Bites Soft Chews

Your pooch deserves a little relaxation too. And they’ll get a nice calming feeling when they get these chews in them. Not only that, but it’ll keep their joints nice and limber.

Get It: Pick up the Zesty Paws CBD Mobility Bites Soft Chews ($27; was $35) at The CBDistillery

