Get a 7 Day Free Trial With This New Workout App of Choice

There are plenty of apps in the world to help with all types of tasks. Once the saturation point of cell phone usage hit a point of no return, apps became a big business. It could be said that people rely on apps way too much. Whether it’s an app found on the phone, like GPS or alarm clocks, or apps that need to be downloaded on the phone’s app store. Apps are everywhere. So it would seem to make a ton of sense for there to be apps that are focused on physical training. And there are plenty. How does one pick an app that works? One of the apps out there that sticks out as one to be downloaded is Aaptiv.

Aaptiv is a hot new physical fitness app that has been making waves. Making waves so high that it was chosen to be the App of The Day on the Apple Store. In the sea of apps that never stop getting added to the App Store, Aaptiv stood out. And they have done so for a reason. Appativ is designed for easy usability on the phone and was designed to make getting into shape as easy as downloading an app.

Once the app is downloaded, signing up is really easy. Aaptiv will ask a few questions to cater the app to each user. The first question is asking what the fitness goal is. After that is asking what the user’s fitness level is. Then what the average workout time is for the user? Next up is asking what kind of workouts the user prefers. Finally, it asks what kind of music the user likes to work out to. And that’s it. Add an email and make a password to create a profile.

Last thing is choosing which payment plant to choose. There is the monthly option of $15 a month or a yearly plan of $100 for the year. Dropping that much at one time may not be all that attractive. This is why Aaptiv is allowing for a 7-day free trial when the yearly plan is picked. So if the app isn’t working for you or if the money is just too much at the moment, cancel the plan. It’s that simple. But Aaptiv is confident enough in its abilities to make each user’s life better.

When one has finally signed up for Aaptiv, the user has access to thousands of audio-based workouts. With 30 new classes every week and more being added every day, there are tons of choices for any kind of workout. There is no limit to what a user can listen to and learn about. Strength training or stamina training, there are myriad choices. And what’s great about this App is that it allows for easy access to trainers to help focus on the workout and stay motivated. There’s also a community of people that use this program to help each other out. A community of over 200,000 users and growing.

If looking for an app that will help with physical fitness, Aaptiv is the program that will become a vital and important section of every user’s phone. It’s working and the growing community is a testament to that. For whichever fitness goal one is trying to hit, Aaptiv will help hit those goals. Throw on some headphones and get working. Grab the 7 Day trial now while the offer lasts.

Get It: Pick up Aaptiv (7-Day Free Trial; $100 for the year) at Aaptiv.

