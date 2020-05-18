Get A Ton Of New Carbon Filters For Your Mask At Amazon

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

At this point in the pandemic game, most of you guys probably have face masks in your home. Probably got a bunch if you live with others. And if you’re doing it right, those masks take carbon filters. Which means you could probably use the Moonli Carbon Filters 50 Pack available at Amazon.

Any sort of face mask is helpful right now, helping to protect yourself and those around you when you go outside. But having carbon filters inside the mask is an even bigger help. With the right kind, they can help to process 90% of crap in the air before it hits your lungs.

That means that they can get worn out pretty quickly. That’s why you need to buy more and have a good stock in supply so you don’t find yourself without any before heading outside. And with the Moonli Carbon Filters 50 Pack, you won’t run out any time soon.

Some come with 4 layers of protection, but the Moonli Carbon Filters 50 Pack are a 5 layer piece of protection. Each layer doing it’s part to help clean the air as you breathe in. But it also cleans the air as you breathe out as well, making it helpful for those that may be around you.

Using the carbon filters from Moonli is easy as pie. All you need to do is take one of them out and place them in the mask you have. Usually, a mask that takes them has a little fold in them to place the filters. There’s no discomfort when you use them. Just clean air.

Much like masks, finding any filters these days can be hard. It seems like everyone is looking for them. So it’s very lucky that this big ole pack of carbon filters from Moonli is in stock right now. 50 is a good supply that won’t run out too soon. So pick up a pack now and keep yourself for the foreseeable future.

Get It: Pick up the Moonli Carbon Filters 50 Pack ($38; was $41) at Amazon

