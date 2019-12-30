Get Healthy, Lose Weight: Save 30% On Healthy Meal Delivery in 2020 at Trifecta

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Are you ready to take charge in 2020? Get your body in line and your fitness program back on track with this amazing New Year Deal from Trifecta Nutrition. Use the code 30DOWN at checkout, and you’ll save 30 percent on your next Trifecta Nutrition order.

Trifecta delivers personalized meals tailored to your diet and taste right to your door. It’s the ideal nutrition plan for anyone who wants to lose weight, get in shape in the new year—or even if you just want to eat better and live healthier in 2020.

Just use the code 30DOWN and you’ll save 30 percent on your first delivery. You could have a host of freshly prepared, healthy meals by this weekend. And we’re talking fully cooked, ready-to-eat meals—not pre-packaged snacks that taste like cardboard. Or boring, complicated recipes that require you to shop and cook for yourself.

Trifecta is modern nutrition for the modern guy. Look, no one has time to cook every meal—let alone the time to dash all over town to track down quality ingredients.

At Trifecta, just order what you want and it’s brought to your door. With a rotating weekly menu, you’ll never get tired of the food. The in-house chef keeps things fresh with specials and exclusives. And you’ll easily hit all your 2020 your macronutrient goals (fat, protein, carbs) with lean protein and complex carbs and vegetables in each meal.

Who can benefit from Trifecta?

Guys who want to perform their best in and out of the gym

Men who want to look better in—and out—of clothes

Guys who want to get back in shape or lose weight

Men who demand even their healthy meals taste delicious

Busy guys—or bad cooks!—with zero time, motivation, or skills to prepare specialized meals

Ready to get started and look and feel better in 2020? First, select your plan: Macro, keto, paleo, clean, or vegan. Choose as little as one or up to four meals a day. Then, start a trifectanutrition.com account, so you can manage your plan anytime from mobile or desktop—skip a week, change your plan, update your address, and more. Then, download the Trifecta app to track your food intake, hold yourself accountable to your plan.

Next? SEE RESULTS! At Trifecta Nutrition, a healthier, leaner, stronger 2020 is just a few easy steps away.

Get It: Start your Trifecta nutrition plan today; use code 30DOWN to save 30 percent!

