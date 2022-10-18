15 Ways to Get Her in the Mood Without Touching Her

You have your go-tos to get her in the mood: the neck kiss, a back massage, that thing you do with your tongue. But while physical foreplay gets all the attention, there’s a lot you can do to get her in the mood without touching her.

“Sex is really primarily thought of in terms of touch,” explains Dr. Ian Kerner, sex therapist and author of She Comes First, but sometimes “we become reliant on a repetition of a sequence of physical behaviors and we really neglect psychological stimulation, which is incredibly important.” And sometimes, women won’t be in the mood without it.

“For a lot of women, they need to feel emotionally connected and emotionally safe,” explains Dr. Kate Balestrieri, licensed psychologist, certified sex therapist, and founder of Modern Intimacy. “Touch can sometimes be a part of what helps them get there—but often, touch is what comes after they already feel safe.”

Think of it this way: “Foreplay starts the minute our last sexual experience is over,” she says. “How you treat your partner in the in-between moments is part of your foreplay, it’s the cumulative effect of all your interactions.” And you can do so much from inches, feet, and even miles away if you activate the senses that go beyond touch.

“Know the triggers for her sexual arousal, with a focus on the visual, auditory, and olfactory ones and try to have them present,” suggests Dr. Lori Brotto, a professor at the University of British Columbia and author of Better Sex Through Mindfulness. And make a habit of incorporating them into your life before you’re even ready to do the deed. As Kerner says, “If you think you might have sex, live that day in a way in which prioritizes the sex.”