Get High Quality N95 Face Masks For The Whole Family

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Please Note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

We are currently in the midst of a global pandemic. Just because we started a New Year doesn’t change the fact that this is still a problem that needs to be taken into account. For close to a year now, that means wearing face masks when we go outside. And one of the best you can get is the N95 Face Masks.

Back when all this started, there was such a rush for masks that it was hard to get any. So people tended to live with whatever they could get. But it’s easier to get masks now. So there’s no reason to just accept scraps. You should protect yourself and your family with the best. Which is the N95 Face Masks.

From N95 Mask Co., you can get all the N95 Face Masks you need and want. Which should be a lot, since these are highly effective masks. So much so that NIOSH has certified them. They can 95% of microns in the air that are .03 micron levels small will be filtered out. Which is pretty important during all of this.

These masks are so effective that they are used by medical professionals in their work lives. Not only that, but even high ranking government officials wear N95 Face Masks. These are so effective that medical pros say that COVID could be seriously slowed down in just 4 weeks if everyone wore them out of the house.

Now that it’s easy to pick up masks like these N95 Face Masks, you shouldn’t let them pass you by. Not just for the effective ways they neutralize particles. But also because they’re comfortable and built to last. You can breathe easily in them and have no worries about feeling trapped or pinched.

It’s so easy to get the N95 Face Masks at N95 Mask Co., that you can get a 30 pack for just $100. That’s a steal for a mask that can be reworn at least 5 times (depending on the strain of your normal day to day). So you can stock up for a good long while with one simple purchase at a great low price.

N95 Mask Co. has other great options too. Like the Respokare N95 Face Mask. This is a mask with patent-pending tech that is said to inactivate up to 99.9% of virus and bacteria particles in minutes. It’s highly effective and just as comfortable as the NIOSH option, but it doesn’t fold so it’s not as convenient to carry around.

Now is the best time to pick up the N95 Face Masks for your home. Stock up for a good long while with coverings that offer up protection that cloth masks couldn’t even dream of. Act now and enjoy your trips out of the house with a little more peace of mind.

Get It: Pick up the NIOSH N95 Foldable Masks 30 Pack ($100) at N95 Face Mask Co.

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Men’s Journal assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!