Get in Shape for the Summer With This lululemon Gift Guide

Drysense Training Short Sleeve Shirt GET IT!

A short sleeve shirt is perfect for summer workouts. Not too much coverage on your body so you don’t overheat. And this one from lululemon is made for the gym, as it can handle the workload with ease. Enjoy the summer at the gym or at home with this shirt keeping you comfortable and cool.

Get It: Pick up the Drysense Training Short Sleeve Shirt ($78) at lululemon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!