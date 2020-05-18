You know what everyone could use more of? Effective bodyweight workout ideas. If you’ve been passing your time in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic working out by day and watching Netflix by night, you’ve no doubt seen Chris Hemsworth’s imposing physique deliver a major ass-kicking as a black-market mercenary in the action-thriller Extraction. Let both words collide and try this killer bodyweight workout from the actor’s fitness and wellness app, Centr.

The app just launched a brand-new series called Unleashed. The six-week program requires no equipment (win) and is accessible for all fitness levels, with options to select beginner, intermediate, or advanced baseline intensities. The Unleashed program also brings some new features to Centr. Each week comprises five workouts, one stretching-focused session, and a bonus challenge—all geared toward weight loss, boosting muscle tone, and furthering cardiovascular fitness. Every two weeks, the structure of the workouts will change to keep your muscles constantly guessing (read: no plateaus).

In every workout you’ll get a tutorial for some of the more advanced exercises, then the routine will be guided in full by instructors Luke Zocchi (Hemsworth’s personal trainer) and Ashley Joi, as well as chef Dan Churchill. While this program utilizes high-intensity interval training (HIIT), it also encompasses high-intensity low-impact training (HILIT) to save your joints. The trainers also identify modifications to some of the exercises throughout the workout, so listen carefully.

The Chris Hemsworth-Approved Bodyweight Workout to Get Shredded

Directions: Complete all exercises for prescribed duration and rest. In this case, it’s 35 seconds worth of work and 25 seconds of rest in between exercises. Once you complete all the moves, repeat for desired number of rounds (start with 1, work up to 2-3). Here’s a look at what you’ll be working through:

Squat Pulse

Mountain Climbers

Flutter Kicks

Single-Leg Deadlift (left)

Walkouts

Single-Leg Deadlift (right)

Seal Jacks

Situp

Alternating Side Lunge

Shadow Boxing

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!