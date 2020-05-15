Get Some Help Going To Sleep With This Weighted Face Mask

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With all that’s going on in the world right now, it wouldn’t be too surprising if you’re having a hard time getting to sleep. Stress is a big problem in regards to sleep issues. If you want a simple way to get a good night’s sleep, then you should pick up the Nodpod Weighted Sleep Mask from Amazon.

The Nodpod Weighted Sleep Mask works in a similar way to a weighted blanket. Having that pressure weighing down on you is like being wrapped up in a hug. This way, your body releases melatonin and serotonin. And those two hormones help to relax the body, making sleep come a little easier.

Instead of having to deal with a big ole blanket, the Nodpod Weighted Sleep Mask saves you a lot of space. Just place it across your eyes and lay down with it. Simple enough. That little bit of pressure can go a long way.

That isn’t the only benefit of the Nodpod Weighted Sleep Mask. As the name indicates, it works as a face mask and it will keep out any light. You don’t have to worry about any light creeping in and preventing you from getting to bed.

You can use the Nodpod Weighted Sleep Mask in any season. One side will always stay cool and one side will always stay warm thanks to its dual material design. In the heat of the summer or the freezing depths of the winter, this will be comfortable no matter what.

Based on the reviews on Amazon, the Nodpod Weighted Sleep Mask is a big winner to use at home or on the road. For a quick and easy way to get yourself a little bit of shut-eye, you have to pick this up.

