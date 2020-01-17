Get Some High Intensity Interval Training In At Home With This Gear

Gaiam Ankle Weights GET IT!

Adding ankle weights to your workout routine will help you out greatly. It will force you to work a little bit harder which will make the workout even more intense. So at the end of your routine, you will be more tired and sore but that means you will see the results even quicker than normal. Especially in a HIIT workout.

Get It: Pick up the Gaiam Ankle Weights ($11; was $18) at Amazon

