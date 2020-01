Ultimate Body Press XL Doorway Pull Up Bar GET IT!

You can get in tons of workouts by just adding a pull-up bar to the house. Workouts that will be great in a HIIT routine. With this design, you can get a versatile and intense workout in.

Get It: Pick up the Ultimate Body Press XL Doorway Pull Up Bar ($57) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!