Prosource Fit Multi-Grip Pull-Up Bar GET IT!

A pull-up bar is a very convenient piece of workout equipment. Just hang it from a door frame and get to work. You can get some really good ab workouts in to get the body you want with ease.

Get It: Pick up the Prosource Fit Multi-Grip Pull-Up Bar ($27; was $30) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!