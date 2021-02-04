Get Started On Your Summer Body Routine With Noom

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We are still deep in the doldrums of the winter. It’s gonna be a long time before we feel the loving embrace of the summer sun. But just because we are a long time out from the summer, that doesn’t mean we can’t use the time we got right now to get started on our summer body.

Between the pandemic and the brutal winter weather, we should all be staying inside as often as possible. Which means you should be using your free time inside to workout and diet properly. And if you need help getting your summer body ready in your downtime, you need to use Noom.

What’s Noom you may be asking yourself? Noom is an unbelievable fitness app. An app that doesn’t just deliver a one size fits all fitness regimen. Noom understands everyone is different and has different goals in mind. So when you use Noom, you’ll be getting a highly personalized experience.

As soon as you sign up for Noom, you’ll take a detailed test. This test is all about letting Noom know you and what your goals are. That way it can better understand how to deliver a workout and diet plan to get your summer body ready in no time at all. That specificity makes it easier for you to get into the shape you want.

But Noom also understands that there are elements that can’t be accounted for. So there are ways to adjust the plans you are given. And that is by reaching out to the wellness coaches that Noom uses. Whenever you need help adjusting your plan or just need some words of encouragement, these coaches are there to help.

Not only are these wellness coaches available at Noom for a personal experience. But there’s also the ability to reach out to the other Noom users. A user base that is growing every day, filled up with like-minded folks of varying experience levels. So if you need help when you’re down, these people will pick you up.

That’s not all the help that the wellness coaches and the community of Noom users deliver. They can also leave help on the app for you to access at all times. New workout routines and diet friendly recipes are apart of the Noom experience. So if you want to add some variety to your life, there are options for you.

Noom is also very helpful in the actual day to day tracking of your progress. Being that it is an app, this isn’t too surprising. But it’s nice to have a way to keep track of your workouts and your diets. That way you and others can see how you’re doing and what needs to improve. All of which makes it a lot easier to stay on the path.

It isn’t going to be easy to get a summer body, even with all this time in front of us. But it will be a lot easier when you sign up for Noom. All the help you could possibly want is right there in the app. All the personalized help you can need will get you the results you’ve always wanted. So sign up now and be ready for the summer.

Get It: Get a 14-Day Trial to Noom today!

