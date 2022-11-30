6. Body Saw

If you have access to a TRX or other suspension kit, don’t underestimate body saws; they’re much more challenging than they look.

How to Do It:

Set the TRX handles around one foot off the ground, and place the feet inside while face down. Assume a plank position, and start with the eyes in line with the fists.

Then, slowly allow the arms to “guide” your body backwards until the eyes are in line with the elbows. Be sure not to break form by letting the stomach fall or the back arch. Keep the hips slightly elevated, and remember to engage the glutes. Return to your start position and repeat.

This movement will challenge the anti-extension capacity of the abs and strengthen the lower back in the process, which can fix walking issues and pelvic tilts, not to mention boost basic exercise techniques.

See here for a video demo.

