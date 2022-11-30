4. Dead Bug

The dead bug is one of those movements where you control the intensity. It’s an unloaded bodyweight movement with no real resistance unless you create it for yourself. The dead bug helps connect the upper body to the lower body so that the abs are capable of properly transferring forces through the entire body during compound movements. They can help everything from the efficiency of your squat to the efficiency of your breathing on a day-to-day basis.

How to Do It:

Find any wall and lay supine on the floor in front of it. With a slight bend in the elbows, apply pressure into the wall, and make sure there are no spaces between the back and the ground. Then, while maintaining that pressure, lift both legs into the air, keeping them bent 90 degrees at the knees.

Next, slowly alternate a “cycle” motion with the legs: Lower each leg down to the floor, one leg at a time (so that your heel touches the ground), and bring it up again. Continue pressing into the wall while doing this. Be hard on yourself and keep strong tension for sets of 30 seconds each.

See here for a video demo.

