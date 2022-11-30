3. Dragon Flag

Challenging the eccentric (negative) strength of a muscle makes it stronger, since the strongest fibers get the chance to work hard. The dragon flag is one of the most demanding bodyweight core exercises in the game for this exact reason.

How to Do It:

Using a decline bench or flat bench, lie down with your back on the bench and grab onto the back edge of the bench with both hands behind your head. Then raise the entire body up as vertically as possible. There should be a straight line from shoulders to ankles.

Allow your body to descend slowly; resist a quick drop by bracing your abdominals. Keep your butt away from the bench for as long as possible; the body should touch the bench all at the same time, not in parts.

See here for a video demo.

