2. Plate Transfer Plank

Adding plate transfers to a plank is the ultimate upgrade for the most common core move.

How to Do It:

Stack up to five 2.5- or five-pound plates on the ground, and then get into a plank position. The stack of weights should be next to your left arm.

While maintaining the plank, reach over and pick up a weight with your right arm and place it to your right. Repeat until you’ve stacked all the weights on your right side. Then repeat with your left arm to move the weights back to your left.

See here for a video demo.

