1. Split-Stance Cable Lift

The split stance—where you’re resting on one knee with an upright torso—is a great tool to apply to core training. This move uses that stance to teach the abs to resist unwanted movement, which helps their function of stabilizing the spine. Pulling the cable from one side asks the abs to work hard to stabilize the torso and keep it from moving. When you perform this exercise, be sure not to allow the hips to move, and remember, it doesn’t take much weight to really get a burn.

How to Do It:

Attach one end of a bar to the lower pulley of a cable station. Hold the bar with both hands so that the cable runs backward and to your right and set yourself up in a split stance: Right knee on the ground, upright torso, left foot on the floor (similar to a lunge position).

Keeping your torso straight up and facing ahead, use both arms to pull the bar out in front of you. Extend it until your right arm is fully extended forward. Slowly return to start position. That’s one rep. After you finish a set, repeat on the other side.

See here for a video demo.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!