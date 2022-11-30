5. Turkish Get-Up

The Turkish get-up is complex, sure, but you’re not going to find a better exercise to challenge rotary stability, trunk flexion, back strength, and shoulder mobility—all in the same movement. The standard dumbbell or kettlebell Turkish get-up is a winner, especially when performed at the end of your workout as a conditioning drill. If you’re up for a greater challenge, try using a barbell that’s the same weight as the dumbbell or kettlebell you used.

Check out our guide for full instructions on how to do a Turkish get-up.

