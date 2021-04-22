Health & Fitness

LifeToGo Can Give You The Energy You Need To Get Back Out In The World

Immunity + Energy Vitamin Drink Mix 30-Pack
4
LifeToGo 4 / 4

Immunity + Energy Vitamin Drink Mix 30-Pack

GET IT!

Need a little boost on the go? Then pick up this vitamin drink mix to pour into your water bottle to give yourself a clean boost. Not just a boost of energy and clarity. But it’ll also improve the strength of your immune system. All in a mix that tastes like an unhealthy sweet treat that is anything but.

Get It: Pick up the Immunity + Energy Vitamin Drink Mix 30-Pack ($16; was $18) at LifeToGo

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The 10 Best Body Composition Monitors For Men: Get Accurate Measurements and Increase Weight Loss

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
LTG_Anker_AMI_3.11.21_300x490
More from Health & Fitness