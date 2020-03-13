Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Just because it looks like the world is falling apart around you, that doesn’t mean you need to stop taking care of yourself. If anything, it becomes more important to stay clean and such. Keep things as normal as you can. It’s easy to let your oral hygiene falter in this time of isolation. So you’re gonna want to focus on that. And you can make sure your oral hygiene is top-notch by picking up the Waterpik Water Flosser as it’s on sale at Amazon right now.

It’s easy to be wary about picking up some new fancy gadget meant to keep your teeth and gums clean. Your toothbrush and roll of string floss have been doing the job this whole time. But when you see that over 25,000 people on Amazon have reviewed this Waterpik Water Flosser, giving it a 4.5 out of 5-star rating, you might think twice about ignoring this.

There’s a reason why so many people have raved about the Waterpik Water Flosser. And it’s because it’s so simple to use and effective. As its name suggests, it uses water to get in between your teeth to floss out the gunk in your gums. It’s got ten power settings for each user’s power level preference, as well as a built-in timer to pause and stop the water flow as you’re going. This way you can hit a routine and pace to floss perfectly.

All you need to do to use the Waterpik Water Flosser is fill it up with water and let it go. It’s got a high capacity tank that can hold up to 22 ounces, so you can flush a good deal without having to worry about refilling. It’s easy to clean, too. Just throw it in the top rack of a dishwasher and voila. This is made so well and is so effective that it is the only water flosser that has gotten the ADA’s approval.

The Waterpik Water Flosser is great for large families too, as it comes with seven tips. That way multiple people can use it without worrying about cross-contamination. These multiple tips are also made for different functions too, such as classic tips, orthodontic tips, and tips made for dentures. So if you’re the only one that’s going to use it, you have a lot of options to make your teeth nice and clean.

Oral hygiene is key when the world is spinning as usual. But it’s even more key when there’s a crisis at hand. You don’t want to succumb to hysteria. Pick up the Waterpik Water Flosser and keep your life on track. Right now it is wildly affordable on Amazon and will make your life so much easier. Your teeth will thank you.

