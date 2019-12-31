Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





New year, new you—right? Start 2020 off in a fresh clean way by brightening your smile! This CaliWhite Deluxe Whitening System has everything you need to get up to eight shades whiter teeth! And right now it’s on sale at Amazon for $10 off. Normally $36, just click on the Coupon box and Amazon will knock another ten bucks off at checkout. $26 for whiter teeth and a fresh start to the new decade? Sounds like a win-win to us!

The CaliWhite system removes stains from coffee, wine, tea, and smoking. You will get results in as little as just one treatment, and your teeth will absolutely, positively be noticeably whiter if you stick to the program and use CaliWhite for seven days straight.

How much whiter? Well, everyone is different, and that includes our teeth. most users experience anywhere from three to six shades whiter teeth, while some get teeth as much as eight shades whiter!

Just apply the special CaliWhite peroxide solution serum directly to your teeth, pop the tray in your mouth, hit the light button, and chill. Do this for ten to 30 minutes a day for 7-10 days straight, and you will see full whitening results.

The key to CaliWhite is to use it daily. The enamel-safe, 35 percent Carbamide peroxide formula in conjunction with the blue LED light accelerator is great for occasional touch-ups and to keep your teeth sparkling.

But if you want whiter teeth in as little as a week, you’ve gotta stick with the program and use CaliWhite daily. The made-in-the-USA serum solution is totally safe and easy. It’s vegan, non-GMO, kosher, gluten-free, and contains no sulfates or parabens.

What’s In The CaliWhite Deluxe Whitening System?

Bright Blue LED Light with built-in timer

Two 5ml Gel Syringes

Two Thermaform Custom Mouthpiece Trays

One Universal Comfort Fit Tray

Nearly 3,000 Amazon users have tried the CaliWhite Deluxe Whitening System, and it gets a 4.4-star rating. That’s pretty solid. Obviously, no system is going to give whiter teeth to every person. So it seems clear the seven percent of users who rated CaliWhite just one star either expected a miracle after one application and didn’t stick with the program, or their teeth are just (sadly) beyond rescue.

Regardless, the overwhelming majority of CaliWhite reviewers—nearly 85 percent—give this teeth whitening system four or five stars. So you know CaliWhite really works for those who use it correctly, touch it up regularly, and stick with the CaliWhite program.

So start the new year right, and pick up the CaliWhite Deluxe Whitening System a try. You’ll save ten bucks with the coupon at checkout. Isn’t $26 worth whiter teeth and a fresh, clean start to 2020?

Yes. Yes, it is.

Get It: Save $10 on the CaliWhite Deluxe Teeth Whitening System ($26 with coupon; was $36) at Amazon

