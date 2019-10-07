Get Your Metabolism In Order With This Take Home Test From EverlyWell

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Keeping the weight in check is a never-ending process. Even if someone gets set into a routine that becomes second nature, it is still basically work. Working to make sure the weight stays at the ideal level. But sometimes those people with a set routine start to see a weight gain. Slowly but surely the weight can inch up the scale.

What could possibly be causing this weight gain? There are plenty of reasons for this but the main reason that affects most people is a decrease in metabolism. As people grow older, their metabolism drops. It’s just a fact of life. But sometimes it drops too steeply at too young an age. It can cause problems like weight gain or muscle mass decrease or trouble sleeping.

Trying to figure out if it is actually the metabolism levels that are causing these problems can be as simple as going to the doctor. But who really wants to go to the doctor? Nobody. Not because making sure the body is in top shape is a bad thing. It’s because the entire process of going to the doctor is just a nightmare. Waiting forever and, even with insurance, spending too much money on what will end up being a 5-minute meeting with a doctor. It’s mind-numbing.

Luckily, there is a way to get some health facts without having to go to the doctor. Cutting out at the middle man can only be a good thing. Over at EverlyWell, there are tons of options for take-home tests to get levels on all sorts of things. Testosterone levels or cholesterol levels can be checked from home with ease. And fittingly, EverlyWell also has a Take Home Metabolism Test.

The Take-Home Metabolism Test is really simple to use. Just order the test and it will be delivered pretty quickly to the home. Once it has arrived, enter the barcode on the box into the EverlyWell site. Then it is time to just give a little prick on the finger to extract a little bit of blood, then deposit some saliva into the prepackaged vials that come in the box. Pack them up and send them back to EverlyWell. From there, a board-certified physician will check the levels and send the results in on the EverlyWell platform.

What the doctor is going to look at is the levels of three key hormones. What the test will check out is cortisol, free testosterone, and thyroid-stimulating hormone levels. From there, the doctor will be able to figure out if the metabolism is not working at the highest functionality. And it is simple as can be. The Take-Home Metabolism Test is a lot simpler than having to get up and go to the doctor.

Being able to check out the metabolism levels at home with the Take-Home Metabolism Test is really the definition of convenient. There is nothing too difficult here. And from the comfort of home, each man can figure out what needs to be done with these results. There are plenty of ways to work around a metabolism deficiency. But they can’t be utilized without the knowledge this test can provide. Get it now to get back on the right path.

