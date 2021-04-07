Get Your Most Unique Health Profile With This DNA Testing Kit

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One of the hardest things about getting older is worrying about our health. Never knowing if something is going to surprise us and cause us a world of pain. But you don’t have to get caught by surprise anymore. You can understand your body better than ever with a DNA Testing Kit from Muhdo.

Using a DNA Testing Kit from Muhdo is pretty easy. You order the kit and you get some materials that allow you to send your spit sample back to the team. And that’s it. Soon enough you’ll get your results. About 3 to 4 weeks. And from there, you’ll get all the info your kit of choice will provide for you.

When you go to Muhdo, you will see that there are 3 different options for a DNA Testing Kit. Different tiers that’ll get you more and more info. There’s the DNA Lite option for $75, the DNA Health option for $150, and the DNA Transform option for $250. All of which will help you greatly depending on your needs and means.

With the Lite kit, you will get 45 unique DNA reports as well as a DNA Testing Kit and a meal guide. With the Health kit, you’ll get all that in addition to 60 more health insights as well as a DNA-aligned workout planner with access to a workout video center. All of that and more is yours with the Transform kit. It’s the complete wellness package that’ll help you lower your biological age and reverse the effects of cellular aging.

By profiling over 1000 genetic areas in your DNA, you will get all the info you need in 5 core health areas to see what’s inside of you. So if you want to get a better handle of yourself as the years keep passing you by, then pick up a DNA Testing Kit from Muhdo right now.

Get It: Pick up a DNA Testing Kit (starting at $75) at Muhdo

