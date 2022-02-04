Get Your Run in Without Going Outside With The 7.4 AT Treadmill

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Working out from home is a real treat in our eyes. Being able to just roll out of bed and get your routine done. No need to deal with the unstoppable crowds and the ridiculous fees that come with public gyms. Especially when you have a piece of equipment like the 7.4 AT Treadmill from Horizon Fitness in your home.

If you got the room in your humble abode, then the 7.4 AT Treadmill is the kind of item you need to make your home into an effective home gym. Especially right now when the weather is winter strong and going for a run in these temps is less than ideal at best.

Horizon Fitness makes workout gear like the 7.4 AT Treadmill better than pretty much anyone else out there. A dedication to craft that makes sure the money you are spending is money well spent. This will be with you for a long time, handling sick workouts from sunrise to sundown like a champ.

When you get this in your home, you’ll definitely put it through the paces. That is because it’s so easy to use. An easy-to-use UI that makes choosing your speed and resistance so easy, as well as tracking your progress. And you can sync up your workout apps like Peloton or STUDIO to the built-in screen for a more personalized workout experience.

The 7.4 AT Treadmill is made with so much power and so much care that it is almost unfair how much this goes for. But it can be yours for a great low price so you can keep your stamina up and get that core of yours to an even higher level than ever. Horizon Fitness is here to help you out. Take the helping hand.

Get It: Pick up the 7.4 AT Treadmill ($1,599; was $2,399) at Horizon Fitness

