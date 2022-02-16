Get Yourself a Personal Trainer in the New Year With Fitness App Future

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Not knowing what to do when it comes to a consistent fitness regimen can really take it out of you. You can quickly lose that drive and give up on any fitness goals you may have had before the year is up. But having an expert to guide and coach you can make a big difference in your life. With Future, having a coach to guide you won’t break the bank, and you just might finally see those results you’ve been trying to achieve for years.

What is Future? Well, it is a new fitness program that pairs you 1:1 with your own coach who will map out a plan based on your goals, schedule, and lifestyle. And it all happens through the Future app, so you have an expert at your fingertips providing constant support and motivation to stay consistent. The experience is truly personalized to everyone’s individual needs.

Future coaches are the real bread & butter of this program. Their large team of coaches has experience training collegiate, professional, and even Olympic level athletes, as well as just busy parents and professionals. As soon as you sign up and select your coach, you will schedule a facetime strategy call to discuss working together and what you are looking to get out of the program. Your coach will ask you questions about where you like to work out and what equipment is available to you, any injuries or constraints you might have, and what your schedule is like. From there, you are off to the races.

Every week, your coach will provide new guided & personalized workouts delivered straight to your phone, with all of your goals taken into account. Your coach will text you daily to check in and keep you motivated to complete your workouts and is there for any support, feedback, and questions you may have.

Future combines the affordability and ease of a custom training plan with personalized guidance and support from an expert coach, making this approach the best of both worlds. It is based in technology, as Future pairs seamlessly with the Apple Watch, allowing you to track key metrics like calories burned and heart rate. Your coach has access to all of these metrics as well so together you can track your progress together, celebrate milestones, and tune your program to perfection.

Working with an expert fitness coach is going to change the way you live and think about fitness. Because having that expert element in your life won’t just help you with a detailed and effective workout plan, but having someone just a text or call away who is dedicated to your success will give you the motivation you need.

Get It: Your first 3 months are 50% off. Sign up for Future and start working with your coach today.

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!