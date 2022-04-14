Get Yourself Into Beach Shape With The Help of This Abs Toning Belt

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We are getting close to beach season folks. Some areas are already there. But if you aren’t ready yet, you know that your time to get your body beach-ready is running out of time. And if you want whatever help you can get to look like a million bucks, you should pick up the Slendertone Connect Abs Toning Belt.

Maybe the best thing about the Slendertone Connect Abs Toning Belt is that you don’t need to do anything with it. It’s not like a piece of workout equipment. You can just throw it on and forget all about it. Turn it on and let it do its job and in around a month’s time you can see results in that core of yours.

How does the Slendertone Connect Abs Toning Belt do that? Basically, it electroshocks the hell out of your gut, tightening up the muscles. A session only takes 30 minutes, so you can throw it on under your shirt at work or around the house while you’re doing errands to get some toned as hell abs.

Even better is that you can control it through your phone. So once the belt is on, you don’t have to fiddle with it to get it going. So depending on your workout needs and preferences, you can go to the app and turn on one of the 5 personalized programs that are built-in. And from there, you are good to go.

This Slendertone Connect Abs Toning Belt is a pretty stunning piece of tech in our eyes. Something we wish we had when we were younger and had to get our abs sculpted the old-fashioned way. Take advantage of the tech and pick one of these up now so you can enjoy the beach looking like you belong.

Get It: Pick up the Slendertone Connect Abs Toning Belt ($150; was $217) at Current Body

