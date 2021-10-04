GHOST® And The Vitamin Shoppe® Have Teamed Up To Improve Your Workout Routines

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Health and fitness are always on our minds. But after the last 16 months or so, it has been on our minds even more than usual. Being locked inside without being able to go to the gym has done a real number on our bodies. With things opening back up, we need to make some big changes. Now is the time to focus on strength gains and recovery support. And you can make every workout work harder, with GHOST® supplements from The Vitamin Shoppe®.

Protein powders are ideal to use during your workouts so you can get the best results from a workout. But they can be a little hard to drink, focusing more on function than flavor. GHOST® has eliminated that worry, and now you’ve got new options to power up, deliciously—and actually look forward to it. The Vitamin Shoppe just partnered with GHOST® to deliver you some of the most flavorful supplements around.

GHOST’s® unique partnerships with brands known and loved around the world, like CHIPS-AHOY®, NUTTER BUTTER®, SONIC®, SOUR PATCH KIDS®, SWEDISH FISH®, BUBBLICIOUS®, and just-launched OREO® make it easier than ever to work out. These flavor collabs on whey and vegan proteins, pre-workouts, BCAAs, and refreshing energy drinks are absolutely unmissable.

When it comes to working out, you may not be thinking about such sugary treats, like CHIPS-AHOY! or SOUR PATCH KIDS®. But when you can get supplements and fitness drinks that are this fitness forward, how can you say no? Right now, you can head on over to The Vitamin Shoppe® for the new OREO® flavor to give yourself a new fitness favorite.

Your workout routine will never be the same when you pick up these GHOST® products. You can get the OREO® whey protein with 25 grams of protein per serving and only 150 calories. Or you can choose to go with energy drinks to give you the boost you need to get through the day with SOUR PATCH KIDS® or WARHEADS® flavors. And pick up a pre-workout so you’re fully loaded to perform at your best at the gym.

With more than 20 GHOST® options at The Vitamin Shoppe®, you’ve got tons of choices, and there’s sure to be a flavor that moves you. Add these to your workout routine and lock in the results you’ve been craving.

Get It: Shop the new GHOST® Products now available at The Vitamin Shoppe today!

