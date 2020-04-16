Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Please Note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

If you need to go outside for any reason, you are going to want to have a face mask with you. Do whatever you can to stay safe out there. And if you want the best chance possible, picking up the Valo Products Face Mask with Activated Carbon Filters would be a smart bet.

You’ll want the Valo Products Face Mask with Activated Carbon Filters because it doesn’t just protect your face, it will actively clean up the air before it hits your lungs. There’s a five-layer filtering system in there, with each filter doing its part to keep you protected from any environmental particulates in the air.

There’s no need to worry about replacing this Face Mask with Activated Carbon Filters, since it is washable. Not only that, but the filtering system is replaceable. All you gotta do is turn the valves, pull the mask loose and put a new filter in. Then you’re good to go outside yet again.

Plenty of face masks are not all that comfortable. Not this Valo Products Face Mask. Comfort is the name of the game with this one. The high-quality nylon it is made with reduces irritation while wearing it.

Not only will your skin not be irritated while wearing this Face Mask, but you yourself won’t be irritated either. The ear loops are comfortable, keeping the mask from slipping. It has a nose clip to prevent the mask from fogging up. And the filter valves won’t make breathing hard.

Whether it is hot or cold, the Valo Products Face Mask with Activated Carbon Filters will make for a quality purchase. If you need to go outside for any reason for the foreseeable future, you should pick one up now. Face mask go quickly these days and this one is still in stock.

Get It: Pick up the Valo Products Face Mask with Activated Carbon Filters ($30) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Men’s Journal assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!