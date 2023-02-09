Go The Extra Mile With This RUNMax Adjustable Weighted Vest

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sometimes, we just need a little bit of help during our workouts. We can go as hard as we are able to and the results just aren’t coming. There’s nothing wrong with getting a little bit of help to move things along. And the RUNMax Adjustable Weighted Vest is just the thing you need to help goose the numbers along.

The RUNMax Adjustable Weighted Vest is very simple yet very effective. As the name implies, it is a vest. And also as implied by the name, it is weighted down. You put it on and have the extra weight weighing you down. And with that, it helps you get better results from the workout.

How does it do that? Simple. That extra weight makes it so you have to work harder during your workout. You gotta push through it to do what you normally do. And by putting in that much more work in, you get better gains. Who doesn’t want better gains? Nobody at the gym, that’s for sure.

Even better is that the RUNMax Adjustable Weighted Vest is not locked into one weight. It has pockets for you to add or subtract weights from. That way you can adjust it to the weight you feel most comfortable working out with. Choose the vest that can go up to the weight you feel most comfortable with and the world is your oyster.

Going to the gym is never a bad idea. And sometimes we need a little bit of help getting to the levels we want to get to. So if you are having a little bit of trouble seeing the results you want, you would be best served at getting the RUNMax Adjustable Weighted Vest. It’s affordable, convenient, and very effective. Can’t go wrong with that.

Get It: Pick up the RUNMax Adjustable Weighted Vest (starting at $34) at Amazon

