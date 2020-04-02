Grab A Light Therapy Lamp To Make The Lock-In Easier On Your Body

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

More and more people are seeing the stark realities of living during a pandemic. People have to stay inside all the time. For a lot of people, this is a hard shift for them. They love going outside and enjoying the elements. Staying inside all the time isn’t just hard on a mental level. Not going outside and taking in the sun can affect your whole life.

It’ll throw off your sleep cycles. It can make you cranky and tired all the time. Which is odd because it’s not like you’re exerting yourself all day. Well, that’s because your body needs all those nutrients you get from time in the sun. Even for those who only get a little bit of sun during their commute, it can make a big difference.

You can still go out for walks and runs right now, but you can get some serious side-eye if you do. If there are ways you can stay inside all the time and not have to deal with those side effects, you should do it. And if you pick up a light therapy lamp, you can stay inside all day and start to feel better almost immediately.

If you are dealing with these kinds of side effects, these lamps should help you out in a big way. They will mimic the bright light you would see outside, but indoors. If the lack of sun is the reason why you are having issues, then you will start to feel the changes pretty quickly

There are plenty of options out there. It can be a little overwhelming to try and sift through the pile. So we have gathered a few great lamp options for you guys to pick from. Not just for their functionality, but for their aesthetic pleasures as well.

For those of y’all that want to try and get a good night’s sleep, you should check out the light therapy lamp options below.

