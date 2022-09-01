Grab This Pumpkin Spice Bone Broth and Save 20% at Ancient Nutrition

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Ancient Nutrition is one of the best outlets in the world when it comes to getting the kind of supplements your body needs to function properly. And right now, there is a big ole Labor Day sale going on that is live through September 6th, 2022. During this, everything in the store is 20% off. Which means you can get the Pumpkin Spice Bone Broth Protein for a nice discount.

That’s right folks, the Pumpkin Spice Bone Broth Protein is back in action. If anything screams Labor Day and the encroaching arrival of Fall, it’s anything spiced with pumpkin. And if you are looking for a tasty beverage that’ll help your body function at a higher level than it was before, this is the drink for you.

This Pumpkin Spice Bone Broth Protein is chock full of, unsurprisingly, bone broth. Beef bone broth protein concentrate to be exact. This is full of collagen, which helps support healthy skin, joints, and nails. There are also stevia leaf and Lo Han Guo fruit extracts to help keep that sweet tooth satiated without any sugar being present. And there is coconut MCTs help give the body an additional source of energy.

Having all of those ingredients in an easy-to-drink powder makes it so much easier to help your body function better. Your gut will be healthier which leads to so many health benefits that you won’t know what to do. And it all comes in this amazing tasting package, a seasonal joy that will help get you into the Fall mood.

With the Pumpkin Spice Bone Broth Protein back in stock for the season and the Labor Day sale in action, it’s never been easier to pick up a winning supplement from Ancient Nutrition. You will do your body a whole lot of good by drinking down this delicious beverage. Grab some now while there’s still some to grab.

Get It: Pick up the Pumpkin Spice Bone Broth Protein ($45; was $50) at Ancient Nutrition

