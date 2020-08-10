Grab Yourself A Smart Jump Rope From Amazon Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With everyone dealing with the pandemic by staying inside a lot more often than they used to and gyms still being shut down in many areas, home workouts are big these days. But if you don’t want to spend all that kind of money to get expensive equipment, you can get a great workout with the Tangram Smart Jump Rope.

Every day in the modern world just brings about some old fashioned items being given a high tech boost. You may have never thought about it before, but a high tech jump rope is something that exists now. And the Tangram Smart Jump Rope goes to show how this little technological leap can go a long way during a workout.

As the smart in the Tangram Smart Jump Rope would indicate, this item has an electrical component. That component is such that the rope can connect to your phone and/or smartwatch. With that connectivity, you can have a much easier time keeping track of your progress.

Everything you will need to know in terms of physical progress can be found in the app that the Tangram Smart Jump Rope connects to. Jump count, calories burned, and time spent jumping are all there. It will even store all your progress so you don’t have to worry about losing your numbers.

As an added benefit, there’s a community within the Tangram Smart Jump Rope app. You can see other’s progress and have little challenges you can unlock and try to beat. Having this can give you the extra kick you need to really make the most out of this workout.

You can use Tangram Smart Jump Rope anywhere. It’s so simple and there’s nothing you need to do other than jump. Your workout will be simple but highly effective. And it’s got a high tech kick now. So pick one up while you can.

Get It: Pick up the Tangram Smart Jump Rope ($40) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!