Prevagen Extra Strength Capsules GET IT!

If you have trouble sleeping as the temperature changes from season to season, it can affect your memory. But you can stay just as vital as ever with this supplement that’ll boost your mind to keep you at your best during the workday.

Get It: Pick up the Prevagen Extra Strength Capsules ($60) at Walgreens

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!