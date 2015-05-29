“Age is just a number.” We’ve heard this line one too many times but in this case, it couldn’t be more accurate. Rose Green is a 77-year-old great-grandma and (drum roll please) a champion sprinter. She has won medals in the 200- and 400-meter sprints, and is the American record holder in the 60-meter sprint for her age group. If that isn’t impressive, we don’t know what is.

She told Fox 5 News that she’s working toward the world record because “why not?” She’s an inspirational figure in her community and proves that it’s never too late to take up a sport and truly excel at it.

Check out the spotlight that originally aired on Fox 5 News.

