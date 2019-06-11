5 Great Runs in Atlanta (and Some of the Best Post-Run Pit Stops)





When you think of Atlanta, if gridlocked traffic and streets named Peachtree come to mind, you wouldn’t be wrong. The traffic is thick and there are many, many streets with Peachtree in their name. But there’s more to this southern city than meets the eye.

Check out these five awesome urban runs, as well as our top picks for a post-run bite and a beer.

The BeltLine

Atlanta’s BeltLine is an absolutely genius idea that, when it’s completed, will include 33 miles of multi-use trails that connect many different neighborhoods, parks and communities.

There are five sections of the BeltLine that are currently open and no matter which section you choose to explore, it’s easily one of the best places to go for a run in Atlanta.

Post-Run Pit Stop: Pop on over to Watchman’s Seafood and Spirits. It’s home to some of the most delicious seafood in the entire city (and arguably the entire Southeast). Their hand-crafted cocktails and cold beer are the perfect treat after a long, hard run along the BeltLine. But don’t just stop at a round of drinks. Go all in with their softshell crab salad, shrimp roll and some of the most delicious fresh-shucked oysters you’ve ever slurped.

Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area – Cochran Shoals Trail

The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area is a not-so-hidden gem in Atlanta and is popular throughout the year. There are 15 different sections along the river that you can access. We recommend heading out to the Cochran Shoals Unit – Interstate North section as there is a large parking lot with bathrooms available as well as some gorgeous views of the river. Most days of the week you’ll find it busy and being shared by runners, cyclists, hikers, fishermen, and even kayakers.

Piedmont Park

Located just a few miles north of downtown, Piedmont Park is home to numerous paved paths, trails and boardwalks. Post-run you can head on over to the dog park, botanical garden, basketball courts or the Legacy Fountain Splash Pad. The parking is easy (there’s a large garage on the premises) and you can also access the BeltLine from here.

Post-Run Pit Stop: Start thinking about the chips and salsa trio, pork belly tacos, rice and beans, blistered shishito peppers and shaved kale salad as you’re lacing up your shoes because Chido & Padres is ready and able to dish up some of the best “elevated Baja Mexican fare” you’ve ever had. Bonus: Happy hour is every day from 3-7 p.m. and you can snag select beers for just $3.

Constitution Lakes Park

If you’re looking for an urban escape, head on out to Constitution Lakes Park and jump on Doll’s Head Trail. The trail is a roughly 1.5-mile loop that takes you past some interesting and funky art consisting of, among other repurposed things, old baby doll’s heads. Runners will be treated to a variety of surfaces including boardwalks, dirt, and sand. Pro tip: Bring bug spray and watch out for poison ivy along the trail.

Post-Run Pit Stop: After logging your miles at Piedmont Park, head to Ladybird, find a spot in the sun – or under one of the umbrella covered tables if you’ve already had too much – and just relax. The vibe there is friendly and fun; it’s like camp for adults. (Note: Lots of local beers are available, as well as a mouth-watering double cheeseburger that’ll make visitors wish they were locals.)

Centennial Olympic Park

Just like the name suggests, this 22-acre park was created in 1996 when Atlanta hosted the Summer Olympics. It’s a great warm-up and cool-down spot for anyone wanting to get some miles in along the streets of downtown Atlanta. We suggest taking a lap around the park to see the rings and then heading out the park gates past the College Football Hall of Fame and running through downtown until you’ve had your fill.

Know Before You Go

• Atlanta can get hot and humid so be prepared by bringing lots of water.

• Forgot something or need some new shoes? Head on over to Big Peach Running Company. They’ve been part of the running community for over a decade and use video gait analysis to help you get into the perfect pair of shoes.

• Consider carrying your mobile phone, especially if you plan to park using the Parkmobile app. It’ll allow you to extend your time if you want to run longer and avoid a costly ticket.

• Looking to race while in Atlanta? Check out the local race calendar for upcoming events.

All photos by Erin McGrady and Caroline Whatley.

Erin McGrady and Caroline Whatley are based in Asheville, North Carolina, but are currently traveling the country in their van. You can follow along with their adventures at Authentic Asheville.

