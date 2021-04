Not Your Mother’s Activated Charcoal Shampoo, Conditioner & Scalp Scrub Hair Care Set GET IT!

Get your hair looking as luscious as a model with this set. You’ll get your hair so shiny and soft that everyone’s gonna look at it in awe.

Get It: Pick up the Not Your Mother’s Activated Charcoal Shampoo, Conditioner & Scalp Scrub Hair Care Set ($35; was $38) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!