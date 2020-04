If you grow up with a dog, your risk of developing schizophrenia drops by 25 percent, according to a study published in the journal PLOS One.

It’s possible that flora in a dog’s microbiome, which may have protective effects, gets passed to young kids. Sorry, cats don’t offer the same mental health perks. (As if you needed another reason why life’s better with a dog.)

