Coronavirus has put a damper on all our lives. Whether we’re telecommuting or self-quarantining or just traveling less, people are just staying put right now. But if you must go out, please—protect yourself and those around you. For example, fitness junkies and gym rats still need to work out. And that means going to the gym. Before you head to the gym and start touching, y’know, everything, protect yourself with one of these fantastic hand cleaners and gym sanitizers.

Supplies are running low all over the marketplace. While the CDC says you need at least 60 percent alcohol in your hand and gym sanitizer to truly disinfect, sometimes you’ve gotta make do with what’s available. Some of these products are designed strictly for cleaning, not sanitizing. Some are alcohol-free because they’re all-natural or organic. But all of them are great for portable clean-ups. And all five were still available from Amazon at press time.

Nowhere are germs more ever-present than at the gym. Unless you work out at one of those ultra-swanky gyms that’s somehow pristine and clean 24/7 (and if you do, please send us a guest pass), gyms are notorious for being germ-laden. The equipment gets sweated on, the sinks and water fountains are constantly mauled and pawed, the doorknobs are greasy. And the lockers … ugh, don’t start. We can’t even think about it. Gross.

Before we head back to our gym, we’re going to stock up on one (or more!) of these amazing cleaning products from Amazon right away.

From individually wrapped alcohol wipes to spray-on air sanitizers designed for travel but ideal for the gym, any or all of thee products will help you stay clean and sanitized while working out.

