Hand Soaps & Sanitizers Still Available to Keep You From Getting Sick

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The coronavirus should be forcing all of us to take a hard look at our personal hygiene habits. It’s made it abundantly clear how fast germs can travel. The best way to stop the spread of germs is to make sure your hands are clean, always. And the best way to do that is to wash them regularly and sanitize after touching anything. It’s getting more difficult to find soaps and hand sanitizers on store shelves, though. We scoured Amazon and found several types of soaps and hand sanitizers available.

The pickings are getting slim, though. Online retailers like Walmart seem to be sold out; you can still pick up hand sanitizers and soaps in-store. But online? You’ve got to dig pretty deep these days.

First and foremost, though, is to change your habits. Be careful what you touch when going out. Cover your sneezes and coughs. If you feel sick or especially feverish, you should definitely stay home. And by all means, wash your hands, constantly.

So here are five soaps and hand sanitizers available at Amazon. Some of the products below come from overseas, so delivery won’t be immediate (sorry, Prime members). Others are all-natural, made from organic and natural ingredients and don’t contain alcohol—so they’re not necessarily CDC-approved. Still, these products are certainly better than nothing. And you can order them today.

So protect yourself, your family, your co-workers, and everyone in your community and pick up one of these soaps and hand sanitizers available at Amazon. The health you save may be your own—or that of someone you love.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!