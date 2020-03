Disposable Instant Dry Cleansing Hand Gel GET IT!

This package contains 50 individually wrapped packs of 75-percent-alcohol hand sanitizer gel. They’re perfect for portable sanitizing—easy to carry in pockets, bags, and schoolbags.

Get It: Pick up Disposable Instant Dry Cleansing Hand Gel ($12) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!