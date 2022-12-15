Have a More Relaxing Life With the Help of Chad Braverman

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A New Year is upon us folks. Wild to think about, but it’s true. And with a New Year comes the drive to make a new you. People will be flocking to the gym to sculpt their bodies with a workout while changing up their diet to make them feel better. But you can neglect self-care in other areas. With some self-love helping to relieve stress, one will feel so much better in their day-to-day life. That’s something that Chad Braverman knows quite well.

Chad Braverman is the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Creative Officer of Doc Johnson. Doc Johnson is a brand that is one of the leaders of the pack when it comes to self-pleasure products. Chad and the team at Doc Johnson know how important it is to one’s well-being to practice self-love. And that practice is all the better with the highest quality products in hand to assist in that quest.

Doc Johnson has led the pack because of the work that Chad Braverman has done since joining the team in 2004. As with any business, innovation is key here and that continued drive to move forward is what makes his work at Doc Johnson so important. Since completing his business degree at the University of Miami and joining Doc Johnson, Braverman has been pushing the business forward to help us all practice self-love in our times of need.

With a New Year upon us, it is time to start practicing self-care in all walks of life. Sculpt our bodies at the gym, improve our diets at home, and practice some self-love when we need a release. And that self-love is so much more enjoyable with the high-end products available at Doc Johnson, thanks to the great work done by Chad Braverman and his team. Pick up some of these goodies right now. You won’t regret it.

