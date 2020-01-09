Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Having a hard time getting to sleep recently? Getting little sleep is no fun at all. It really affects your day in many ways, none of them good. It can be hard trying to figure out why sleep is evading you. But with the Sleep & Stress Test available at EverlyWell, you can figure it out without having to leave the house to see a Doctor.

No one wants to go to the doctor unless it is absolutely necessary. That’s why EverlyWell has been such a godsend for folks. With the take-home tests available at EverlyWell, you can get a lot of answers on your own. It’s really easy to do so and when you pick up the Sleep & Stress Test, you will see how easy to use it really is.

All you need to do when you get the Sleep & Stress Test is to register the code you receive in the packaging on the EverlyWell site. Then you provide a urine sample in the collection cup provided and send it out with the prepaid shipping package. After a few days, you will get the results online after it is looked over by a board of certified Doctors. From there, you will know what is ailing you in regards to your sleep issues.

What are these Doctors looking for with the Sleep & Stress Test? There are four hormone levels they are looking at. Depending on which levels are out of whack, you can get an idea of what needs to be done. The levels at play are Cortisol, Cortisone, Melatonin, and Creatine. If one or more of those levels are too high or low, you can make the moves necessary to get back to a regular sleep pattern.

It should come as no surprise that a test like this will cost a little bit of money. Nothing back-breaking, but this is not a simple little purchase. But right now, if you use the coupon code RESULTS20, you can save 20 percent off the Sleep & Stress Test, as well as other tests available at EverlyWell. So pick this up now and save some money. That alone should help you sleep better at night.

Get It: Pick up the Sleep & Stress Test ($199 with coupon code RESULTS20; was $249) at EverlyWell

