Garmin Instinct GPS Watch GET IT!

If you’re doing all these activities, chances are good you want to know how your body reacts to it. You wanna keep track of your progress as you workout and such. So you can do that with this sports watch that will keep track of your heart rate and such. Doesn’t hurt that it looks pretty good too.

Get It: Pick up the Garmin Instinct GPS Watch ($250) at REI

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!