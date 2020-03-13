New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10 Road-Running Shoes GET IT!

If you’re looking for running shoes, REI has you covered. There are a ton of options. But you can’t really go wrong by going for a pair of New Balance shoes. They’re just made so well that your feet will be so happy that you bought them.

Get It: Pick up the New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10 Road-Running Shoes ($150) at REI

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!