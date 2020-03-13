Health & Fitness

Head Over To REI To Get Some Great Fitness Gear

shoes
7
REI 7 / 7

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10 Road-Running Shoes

GET IT!

If you’re looking for running shoes, REI has you covered. There are a ton of options. But you can’t really go wrong by going for a pair of New Balance shoes. They’re just made so well that your feet will be so happy that you bought them.

Get It: Pick up the New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10 Road-Running Shoes ($150) at REI

 

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

 

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Health & Fitness