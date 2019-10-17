Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Have you been considering blue light glasses? Right now at DIFF you can buy some blue light glasses and get a pair of sunglasses or prescription glasses, free. That’s right. During DIFF’s BOGO Sale, pick up any pair of blue light glasses, and get another of equal or lesser value at no charge.

You don’t have to mix-and-match; any second pair of glasses is free this weekend at DIFF. But the blue light glasses deal caught our eye because there’s been so much talk about them lately. If blue light has you concerned, why not pick up a pair of blue-light-blocking glasses for free and give them a try? The DIFF BOGO Sale only runs through October 20.

Research suggests spending too much time staring at a computer monitor, tablet, or phone screen has negative effects on our health. And not just for our eyes; blue light is known to affect sleep patterns, mood, memory, and cognitive function. So if any of these issues have been affecting you lately, give blue light glasses a try.

After all, they’re free. You’ve got nothing to lose.

DIFF makes blue light glasses for men and women that can block the amount of blue light absorbed by your eyes. They also make prescription and sunglasses, of course. And for every pair of DIFF glasses sold, DIFF donates one pair of glasses to someone in need.

What Exactly Is “Blue Light”?

Humans get most of our blue light from the sun. As you probably know, sunlight is made up of a spectrum of red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet light. When combined, all these colors become the white light we see.

Each of these colors has a different energy and wavelength. Rays on the red end of the spectrum have longer wavelengths and carry less energy. On the other end, blue rays have shorter wavelengths and more energy.

Now, blue light is essential for human health. It regulates our circadian rhythm, it boosts alertness, helps memory and cognitive function, and it elevates our mood. Historically, it’s been nothing but beneficial.

But that’s exactly what has researchers concerned. Light that looks white can have a large blue component—particularly that from screens. Prolonged screen time can expose the eye to a higher amount of wavelength from the blue end of the spectrum.

Is this bad for us? So far there’s been no definitive study that says it is. Bear in mind, however, the first televisions came out less than100 years ago.

So there’s more concern than ever. Office workers deal with computer screens all day. People watch TV for hours on end. And all of us are guilty of spending too much time checking our phones.

All the while our eyes are absorbing blue light, which might be affecting our sleep, mood, and brain function. And of course, our eyes.

Fortunately, blue-light-blocking glasses are useful in protecting the cornea and retina without having to limit exposure to sources of blue light. Both prescription and non-prescription lenses are available to benefit those who want to filter blue light as they read, work, and spend time outdoors each day. And you can get them from DIFF.

Blue light glasses have special lenses that block high-energy visible blue light from both natural and man-made sources. The lenses often have a yellow tint, but some appear clear and are more transparent. Do they reduce digital eye strain? Research on that is still limited. But blue light glasses have been proven to promote better sleep.

Studies show that individuals who wear blue light glasses for at least three hours before bedtime experienced longer and deeper sleep for three consecutive weeks. Sleep subjects also slept for an extra 24 extra minutes each night. Many of the participants expressed feeling more rested and awake the next morning.

In addition, there are visible differences between wearing blue light blocking glasses and traditional lenses. Computer screens appear softer with less glare and more contrast, mitigating headaches, and eye strain.

Protect Your Eyes, Benefit Those In Need

So if you get headaches from staring at the screen all day or have trouble sleeping at night, or if you’re just concerned about the amount of blue light your eyes are absorbing, head over to DIFF today and pick up a pair of blue light glasses. You can get another pair for free. Or you can switch it up, and pick up some of DIFF’s awesome Aviator shades or prescription glasses.

And remember, for every pair of DIFF glasses sold, DIFF donates a pair of glasses to someone in need. Since 2015, DIFF has donated over 1,000,000 pairs of reading glasses to individuals in need around the world.

Here are some of our favorite DIFF frames. Most are available with blue-light-blocking lenses and in prescription strength, if you desire. So get the ones you love, and pick up the ones you need. Free.