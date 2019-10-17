Health & Fitness

Headaches? Eye Strain? Ready to Try Blue Light Glasses? DIFF’s BOGO Sale Is A Great Start

The Dash takes a modern spin on a classic aviator. With oversized lenses and sleek metalwork, it will add a fresh aesthetic to your jeans and tee. 

These frames are available as sunglasses in six lens shades (inlcuding polarized) and four frame types: black, gold, matte, or steel. They’re not, however, available with blue light blocking lenses. But they look super-cool.

Get It: Pick up theDash Aviators ($95 and up) at DIFF and get a second pair free

 

