Dash Aviators GET IT!

The Dash takes a modern spin on a classic aviator. With oversized lenses and sleek metalwork, it will add a fresh aesthetic to your jeans and tee.

These frames are available as sunglasses in six lens shades (inlcuding polarized) and four frame types: black, gold, matte, or steel. They’re not, however, available with blue light blocking lenses. But they look super-cool.

Get It: Pick up theDash Aviators ($95 and up) at DIFF and get a second pair free

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers