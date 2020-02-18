Deontay Wilder is arguably the best heavyweight boxer in the world. He’s yet to lose outright in the boxing ring in over 43 career matches, and he’s earned the reputation as a knockout artist by finishing 41 of his wins with a KO. Not bad for a guy who only started boxing at the age of 20.

Known by the nickname “The Bronze Bomber” for winning a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympics, Wilder has electrified the heavyweight division with his personality (and, yes, penchant for knockouts). A main part of why Wilder has been so successful has been his focus on training and preparing for each match with extreme detail. Wilder has worked with trainer Joey Scott for a number of years. They’ve collaborated on programs that help Wilder face off against individual opponents and max out his agility, speed, and raw power.

“I’m just very different from the average fighter and so I train differently than the average fighter,” Wilder tells Men’s Journal. “That’s why I’m able to do a lot of things. When you look at me, I’m big, but I’m agile and mobile, so it makes me flexible in the ring and able to move around. When you have the flexibility to move around the ring like I can, you don’t get as tired. I work on the basics a lot, and I do a lot of sparring as part of my camps. I also like to use swimming and water workouts as part of my training.”

Here’s a look at one of the agility workouts Wilder incorporates in his training:

Wilder is set to get back in the ring for one of the most anticipated matches of the year: After fighting to a split draw back in December 2018, Wilder is matching up with Tyson Fury for a rematch, this time in Las Vegas on Feb. 22.

(Note: Modify the weights, sets, and reps for your ability. As Wilder said, he’s not the average person—or boxer.)

Deontay Wilder’s 4-Day Workout Program:

Instructions: Before each workout day, Wilder does a dynamic warmup consisting of stretching and movement drills. Try this warmup to prime your body.

Monday

Cone Agility Drills: Set up two cones three feet apart and move laterally around the cones in a circle. “Focus on lateral movement and stability while changing directions,” says Scott. Perform 2 sets x 3 reps (one revolution around the cones is 1 rep).

Form Run Drills: “On the first set, do foot over ankle movement; for the second set, do foot to shin; and on the third set, do foot over knee,” Scott says. “You can use the same cones as the previous drill for distance.” Perform 3 sets x 4 reps, taking 1 minute rest between each rep and 4 minutes rest between sets.

Cool Down/Abs Finisher: Complete situps, crunches, Russian twists, woodchops, reverse crunches, and any other core moves you like. Perform 200 total reps.

Tuesday

Pool Intervals:

Left Leg Bounds: 1 set x 4 laps (1 lap = once across the pool) – For a demonstration of the leg bound, watch this video.

1 set x 4 laps (1 lap = once across the pool) – For a demonstration of the leg bound, watch this video. Right Leg Bounds: 1 set x 4 laps

1 set x 4 laps Double Leg Bounds: 1 set x 4 laps (alternate bounds between left and right)

1 set x 4 laps (alternate bounds between left and right) Split Jumps: 1 set x 4 laps

1 set x 4 laps Squat Turns: 1 set x 4 laps

1 set x 4 laps Wall Leg Kicks: 6 sets x 3 minutes

6 sets x 3 minutes Cool Down: 6-lap swim

Wednesday

Active Recovery Day: Body maintenance, massage, and rehab work.

Thursday

Rudiment Hops: Set up cones at a comfortable length apart to use for each set. (Go here and here for a demonstration of Rudiment Hops)

Single Leg Hops: 2 sets x 2 reps (each rep should be back and forth)

2 sets x 2 reps (each rep should be back and forth) Double Leg Hops: 2 sets x 2 reps

2 sets x 2 reps Forward Hops: 2 sets x 2 reps

2 sets x 2 reps Sideways Hops: 2 sets x 2 reps

Cone Agility Drills (same from Monday workout): 2 sets x 3 reps around the cones

Weights

Note: Use the weights-reps-sets-rest range that’s comfortable for you

Deep Back Squats: 4 sets x 8 reps

4 sets x 8 reps Dumbbell Reverse Lunges (45 lbs): 4 sets x 10 reps

(45 lbs): 4 sets x 10 reps Deadlifts (225 lbs): 4 sets x 8 reps

(225 lbs): 4 sets x 8 reps Leg Extensions: 4 sets x 12 reps

4 sets x 12 reps Dumbbell Single-Leg Calf Raises (45 lbs): 4 sets x 10 reps

(45 lbs): 4 sets x 10 reps Single-Leg Leg Press: 4 sets x 10 reps each side

4 sets x 10 reps each side Single-Leg Hip Extensions: 4 sets x 10 reps

Friday

Sand Pit Plyometric Moves: Wilder does these on sand, but you can do these on a mat/in the gym as well. Perform 4 sets x 30-sec. rep for each exercise. Rest 1:30 between rounds.

Squat Jumps

Single-Leg Knee Tuck Hops (30 sec. per side)

(30 sec. per side) Squat Jumps

Jumping Lunge (30 sec. per side; don’t switch each rep)

(30 sec. per side; don’t switch each rep) Pause Squats

Leg Hops (30 sec. per side)

(30 sec. per side) High Knees

Weights:

Clean Pulls: 4 sets x 8 reps

4 sets x 8 reps Lunge Position Dumbbell Shoulder Press (35 lbs): 4 sets x 8 reps

(35 lbs): 4 sets x 8 reps Dumbbell One-Arm Row (50 lbs): 3 sets x 8 reps

(50 lbs): 3 sets x 8 reps Dumbbell Bent Over Row (15 lbs): 3 sets x 8 reps

(15 lbs): 3 sets x 8 reps Dumbbell Incline Press (50 lbs): 4 sets x 8 reps

(50 lbs): 4 sets x 8 reps Dumbbell Arm Curls (30 lbs): 4 sets x 8 reps per side

(30 lbs): 4 sets x 8 reps per side Dumbbell Front Lateral Raises (15 lbs): 3 sets x 8 reps

