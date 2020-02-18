Deontay Wilder is arguably the best heavyweight boxer in the world. He’s yet to lose outright in the boxing ring in over 43 career matches, and he’s earned the reputation as a knockout artist by finishing 41 of his wins with a KO. Not bad for a guy who only started boxing at the age of 20.
Known by the nickname “The Bronze Bomber” for winning a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympics, Wilder has electrified the heavyweight division with his personality (and, yes, penchant for knockouts). A main part of why Wilder has been so successful has been his focus on training and preparing for each match with extreme detail. Wilder has worked with trainer Joey Scott for a number of years. They’ve collaborated on programs that help Wilder face off against individual opponents and max out his agility, speed, and raw power.
“I’m just very different from the average fighter and so I train differently than the average fighter,” Wilder tells Men’s Journal. “That’s why I’m able to do a lot of things. When you look at me, I’m big, but I’m agile and mobile, so it makes me flexible in the ring and able to move around. When you have the flexibility to move around the ring like I can, you don’t get as tired. I work on the basics a lot, and I do a lot of sparring as part of my camps. I also like to use swimming and water workouts as part of my training.”
Here’s a look at one of the agility workouts Wilder incorporates in his training:
Wilder is set to get back in the ring for one of the most anticipated matches of the year: After fighting to a split draw back in December 2018, Wilder is matching up with Tyson Fury for a rematch, this time in Las Vegas on Feb. 22.
(Note: Modify the weights, sets, and reps for your ability. As Wilder said, he’s not the average person—or boxer.)
Deontay Wilder’s 4-Day Workout Program:
Instructions: Before each workout day, Wilder does a dynamic warmup consisting of stretching and movement drills. Try this warmup to prime your body.
Monday
Cone Agility Drills: Set up two cones three feet apart and move laterally around the cones in a circle. “Focus on lateral movement and stability while changing directions,” says Scott. Perform 2 sets x 3 reps (one revolution around the cones is 1 rep).
Form Run Drills: “On the first set, do foot over ankle movement; for the second set, do foot to shin; and on the third set, do foot over knee,” Scott says. “You can use the same cones as the previous drill for distance.” Perform 3 sets x 4 reps, taking 1 minute rest between each rep and 4 minutes rest between sets.
Cool Down/Abs Finisher: Complete situps, crunches, Russian twists, woodchops, reverse crunches, and any other core moves you like. Perform 200 total reps.
Tuesday
Pool Intervals:
- Left Leg Bounds: 1 set x 4 laps (1 lap = once across the pool) – For a demonstration of the leg bound, watch this video.
- Right Leg Bounds: 1 set x 4 laps
- Double Leg Bounds: 1 set x 4 laps (alternate bounds between left and right)
- Split Jumps: 1 set x 4 laps
- Squat Turns: 1 set x 4 laps
- Wall Leg Kicks: 6 sets x 3 minutes
- Cool Down: 6-lap swim
Wednesday
Active Recovery Day: Body maintenance, massage, and rehab work.
Thursday
Rudiment Hops: Set up cones at a comfortable length apart to use for each set. (Go here and here for a demonstration of Rudiment Hops)
- Single Leg Hops: 2 sets x 2 reps (each rep should be back and forth)
- Double Leg Hops: 2 sets x 2 reps
- Forward Hops: 2 sets x 2 reps
- Sideways Hops: 2 sets x 2 reps
Cone Agility Drills (same from Monday workout): 2 sets x 3 reps around the cones
Weights
Note: Use the weights-reps-sets-rest range that’s comfortable for you
- Deep Back Squats: 4 sets x 8 reps
- Dumbbell Reverse Lunges (45 lbs): 4 sets x 10 reps
- Deadlifts (225 lbs): 4 sets x 8 reps
- Leg Extensions: 4 sets x 12 reps
- Dumbbell Single-Leg Calf Raises (45 lbs): 4 sets x 10 reps
- Single-Leg Leg Press: 4 sets x 10 reps each side
- Single-Leg Hip Extensions: 4 sets x 10 reps
Friday
Sand Pit Plyometric Moves: Wilder does these on sand, but you can do these on a mat/in the gym as well. Perform 4 sets x 30-sec. rep for each exercise. Rest 1:30 between rounds.
- Squat Jumps
- Single-Leg Knee Tuck Hops (30 sec. per side)
- Squat Jumps
- Jumping Lunge (30 sec. per side; don’t switch each rep)
- Pause Squats
- Leg Hops (30 sec. per side)
- High Knees
Weights:
- Clean Pulls: 4 sets x 8 reps
- Lunge Position Dumbbell Shoulder Press (35 lbs): 4 sets x 8 reps
- Dumbbell One-Arm Row (50 lbs): 3 sets x 8 reps
- Dumbbell Bent Over Row (15 lbs): 3 sets x 8 reps
- Dumbbell Incline Press (50 lbs): 4 sets x 8 reps
- Dumbbell Arm Curls (30 lbs): 4 sets x 8 reps per side
- Dumbbell Front Lateral Raises (15 lbs): 3 sets x 8 reps
