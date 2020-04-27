Help Keep The Germs Away With This CBD Hand Sanitizer

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Please Note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

Hand sanitizer has become one of the most sought after items in the land these days. They sell out quickly, so you have to be fast when you find one that is in stock. This is why you need to head on over to CBD Luxe right now and get the CBD Luxe Hand Sanitizer while you can.

To make sure your hands are getting really cleaned up, the hand sanitizer needs to have at least 62 percent alcohol in it. And the CBD Luxe Hand Sanitizer more than meets that criteria, coming in at a whopping 80 percent alcohol content.

There is a downside to using an alcohol-based sanitizer. It can really do a number on your hands, drying them out. But the CBD Luxe Hand Sanitizer doesn’t do that, because of the additional ingredients inside of it.

As an additive to help soothe your hands, the CBD Luxe Hand Sanitizer is made with organic Aloe and organic tree leaf oil. Your hands will be nice and smooth thanks to them. And the tree leaf oil adds even more cleanliness, thanks to its antiseptic properties.

Not only that, but there is even organic white willow bark and the titular CBD inside the CBD Luxe Hand Sanitizer. These two ingredients help to reduce inflammation and agitation to the skin. Not to mention that CBD helps to relieve a little bit of stress you may be dealing with that day.

CBD Luxe makes bottles of the CBD Luxe Hand Sanitizer that are great for use on the go. Small bottles that can fit in your pocket or bag. There are two size options. 1oz and 4 oz bottles for your on the go needs.

And there are a few different options for purchasing CBD Luxe Hand Sanitizer. You can get a 5 pack of 1oz, a 10 pack of 1oz, a 2 pack of 4oz, and a 5 pack of 4oz. Whatever your needs are, CBD Luxe will keep you covered up.

You will be very happy with the germ-killing efficacy and the replenishing qualities of the CBD Luxe Hand Sanitizer. But you need to act fast. They are sure to be out of stock very soon.

Get It: Pick up the CBD Luxe Hand Sanitizer (starting at $30) at CBD Luxe

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!