Help Keep the Hair you Have at a Discount With This Keeps Black Friday Sale

Growing older is never fun, no matter who you are. But for men, it can bring its own sort of challenges. For example, 2 out of 3 men have to deal with male pattern baldness (MPB) by the time they are 35.

For any guy that deals with MPB, there’s always a struggle trying to find ways to reverse the course of time or to just stop the regression of your hairline. The truth is there is no way to cure MPB. But, you can stop it in its tracks and keep the hair you have left. And the best way to do that is to utilize the help offered by Keeps.

What is Keeps, you may be asking? Well, Keeps is a subscription-based service that is all about helping men keep their hair they have left. Because with Keeps, you will have access to a team of hair loss experts that develop and recommend research-backed tools for treating hair loss to ensure that Keeps customers get the plan they need.

There are two courses of action when using Keeps. You can go in knowing what item(s) you want to use and then talk to a doctor during a consultation to confirm treatment, or you can first talk to said doctor who will then prescribe the right items for your needs.

Keeps offers FDA-approved treatments that are made to stop hair loss. Those two treatments are finasteride and minoxidil. The former being generic Propecia and the latter being generic Rogaine. You may opt to use one or both of these treatments in the quest to keep your hair.

Since Keeps is a subscription-based service, you can sign up and get automatic shipments sent every quarter so you don’t run out of your supply. Progress typically starts to show after 4-6 months and it’s recommended to keep consistent with your treatment for best results.

Keeps is a great resource for any man to have in their life. Dealing with hair loss is not ideal but with Keeps, you can get all the info you need to help you understand if you need to use Keeps while offering up the items you need to try and stop said hair loss.

Even better than fighting off hair loss is that Keeps is right in the midst of a great sale. That’s right, even Keeps is getting in on the Black Friday rush. Starting today, November 25th, you can get early access to the Black Friday sale that takes 50% off items on the site. Then on November 26th, the sale goes into effect writ large, while November 27th sees the sale extended. So you have plenty of time to try and keep the hair you still have.

With this sale, it’s easier to jump on the bandwagon and join the league of Keeps customers that rave about the work done here. Like Paul from NY who says “My hair is a huge part of what makes me Paul. It would suck to lose it. That’s why I use Keeps.” Or Nick from Texas, who says “I think I know why they call it Keeps – because my hair isn’t going anywhere! Love this company.” You can be another happy customer.

MPB is caused by genetics. If you are one of the many men that deal with MPB by the time they are 35 (or older), you don’t have to sit around and let it keep causing havoc on your scalp. You can sign up for Keeps right now and do your best to make sure your hair stays put.

